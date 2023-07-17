Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff, once excluded from the rankings of top NFL quarterbacks, has now earned recognition as an honorable mention among the league's best signal-callers. Following a disappointing debut season in Detroit, Goff rebounded impressively, leading the Lions to eight victories in their final 10 games.

Jared Goff’s toughness no longer being questioned by AFC scout

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Goff's resurgence resulted in his appearance on nearly 25% of the ballots in the annual rankings. This newfound acknowledgment stems from his solid 29-to-7 touchdown-to-interception ratio and improved performance when facing pressure and the blitz.

Goff rarely got a single vote over the past three seasons, but this year he appeared on nearly 25% of the ballots after leading Detroit to nine wins, thanks in part to a 29-to-7 touchdown-to-interception ratio.

He ranked third in the NFL in QBR against the blitz (81.6).

“He's always been a good thrower of the football. His issue, to me, was toughness, particularly in the pocket,” an AFC scout said. “I thought he addressed a lot of that this year and stood tall.”

The Lions emphasized the pocket toughness with Goff, who worked hard at it. He also has a strong trust with offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, which was a big deal for him after the Rams unceremoniously moved on from him in the 2021 offseason.

Key Points

Bottom Line – A Pocket Poised for Success

Jared Goff's improved toughness and his ability to perform under pressure have silenced skeptics and surprised NFL observers. His collaboration with offensive coordinator Ben Johnson has played a pivotal role in his development. As Goff continues to refine his skills and build on his success, the Detroit Lions can look forward to a pocket presence that gives them a competitive edge.