Javier Baez Hoping to ‘Pick Up' Detroit Tigers with Bounce-Back Season

After a challenging 2023 season with the Detroit Tigers, where Javier Baez struggled significantly, ranking as one of the least effective players in Major League Baseball based on advanced stats, he's setting his sights on a major comeback. With a 62 OPS+ last year, marking him second lowest among all qualified Major League hitters, Baez's performance was far from what fans and the player himself expected. Yet, as Spring Training unfolds in Lakeland, Florida, Baez is optimistic about turning the tide and lifting the spirits and performance of the entire team.

Javier Baez's Strategy for Improvement

Speaking to reporters at Spring Training, Javier Baez shared his reflections and aspirations for the upcoming season. He recognizes the blend of experience and youth within the Tigers' roster, emphasizing his role in mentoring the younger players.

“There's a few veterans here. There's a lot of young guys, too,” Baez noted. “They like to listen and learn from the others. I think I do a good job staying close to them and around them, so hopefully, I'll play better this year and I can pick up the whole team.”

A significant part of his off-season was dedicated to addressing physical challenges that hampered his performance last year. Baez revealed he focused on strengthening his lower back and core, areas he felt were not optimally utilized during the previous season.

“This offseason, I was working on my low back and my core, which I feel like I wasn’t using the right way last year,” he explained.

The goal is clear: to enhance his physical condition to contribute more effectively on the field.

Javier Baez's Health and Outlook

This season, Baez aims to balance toughness with wisdom, acknowledging when to rest to prevent exacerbating injuries.

“I'm going to be out there as long as I can, no matter what's bothering me,” Baez affirmed. “I'm trying to be smarter this year if something's bothering me, just to speak up and take the day if I need it.”

With full-squad workouts on the horizon, Baez's optimism is palpable. He feels in good shape and is eager to see how his off-season preparations will translate into performance improvements.

“But I feel really good right now, and I'm in pretty good shape. We'll see how it goes when the full-squad [workouts] start [next week], but everything looks pretty good,” Baez concluded.

A Season of Redemption Ahead

For the Detroit Tigers and Javier Baez, the upcoming season holds the promise of redemption. Baez's commitment to his physical health, combined with his leadership and determination to improve, could indeed ‘pick up' the team in more ways than one. As Baez and the Tigers gear up for what they hope will be a bounce-back season, the baseball community will be watching closely to see if this infielder can reclaim his status as one of the game's most dynamic players.