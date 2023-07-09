Javier Baez vacates position to make insane play vs. Blue Jays [Video]

Say what you want about Detroit Tigers shortstop Javier Baez swinging at bad pitches on a regular basis, but you cannot say that he is not one of the best fielders in Major League Baseball. On Sunday, in the Tigers' final game before the All-Star break, Baez flashed his glove once again to rob Toronto Blue Jays hitter Kevin Kiermaier of a hit.

Baez vacates position to make insane play vs. Blue Jays

Take a look as Baez quickly goes from his shortstop position to field a ball on the other side of second base before turning and throwing the runner out.

Javy making it look easy out there 😮‍💨



(via @MLBPuertoRico)

Baez by the Numbers

As you can see below, Baez has had another rough season at the plate.