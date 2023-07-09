Merch
Got a tip? Email Us
AD-FREE
Search
Tigers Notes

Javier Baez vacates position to make insane play vs. Blue Jays [Video]

By W.G. Brady
0
0

Say what you want about Detroit Tigers shortstop Javier Baez swinging at bad pitches on a regular basis, but you cannot say that he is not one of the best fielders in Major League Baseball. On Sunday, in the Tigers' final game before the All-Star break, Baez flashed his glove once again to rob Toronto Blue Jays hitter Kevin Kiermaier of a hit.

Javier Baez Detroit Tigers

Baez vacates position to make insane play vs. Blue Jays

Take a look as Baez quickly goes from his shortstop position to field a ball on the other side of second base before turning and throwing the runner out.

Baez by the Numbers

As you can see below, Baez has had another rough season at the plate.

  • 84 games
  • .221 batting average
  • 6 home runs
  • 44 RBIs
  • .327 slugging
  • .584 on-base percentage
Previous article
How to watch Detroit Tigers 2023 MLB Draft

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest News

Tigers NotesW.G. Brady -

How to watch Detroit Tigers 2023 MLB Draft

Find out how you can watch out Detroit Tigers make their picks in the 2023 MLB Draft.

More Articles Like This

Disclaimer: This page may contain affiliate links. If you choose to make a purchase after clicking a link, I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for your support!

© Fan Driven Media LLC.