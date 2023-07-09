Javier Baez vacates position to make insane play vs. Blue Jays [Video]

Inside the Article:
Say what you want about Detroit Tigers shortstop Javier Baez swinging at bad pitches on a regular basis, but you cannot say that he is not one of the best fielders in Major League Baseball. On Sunday, in the Tigers' final game before the All-Star break, Baez flashed his glove once again to rob Toronto Blue Jays hitter Kevin Kiermaier of a hit.
Baez vacates position to make insane play vs. Blue Jays
Take a look as Baez quickly goes from his shortstop position to field a ball on the other side of second base before turning and throwing the runner out.
Baez by the Numbers
As you can see below, Baez has had another rough season at the plate.
- 84 games
- .221 batting average
- 6 home runs
- 44 RBIs
- .327 slugging
- .584 on-base percentage