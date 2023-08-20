Detroit Sports Nation Logo

WATCH: MSU’s Jayden Reed Scores First Career NFL TD with Green Bay Packers

WATCH: MSU's Jayden Reed scored his first career NFL touchdown for the Green Bay Packers in a preseason game against the Jets.

While I will not make it a habit to write about the Packers, it is thrilling to see former MSU standout wide receiver Jayden Reed score his first career NFL touchdown for Green Bay. The rookie wideout made a name for himself at MSU with his speed, agility, and precise route running. Now, with the Packers, he is showing why he was such a highly-touted prospect.

Jayden Reed catches first TD

Reed caught a 19-yard touchdown pass from Packers quarterback Jordan Love in their preseason game against the New York Jets. The quick touchdown catch showcased Reed's athleticism as he blew past the Jets' defenders and made a diving catch in the endzone.

Check out the Jayden Reed highlight


Reed's touchdown comes as no surprise to those who have followed his career at MSU. In the 2022 NFL Draft, Reed became the highest-drafted Spartan wide receiver since 2008. During his three years at Michigan State University, he was an electrifying playmaker, earning All-America honors as an all-purpose player. In 31 games, he ranked among the school's top players in receptions, touchdown catches, and receiving yards. Reed continued to shine in pre-draft events, impressing at the Senior Bowl and the NFL Combine.

With his impressive performance in the NFL preseason, it is safe to say that Reed has a bright future in front of him. The Green Bay Packers may have found a diamond in the rough with this MSU product.


