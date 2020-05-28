41.2 F
Detroit
Thursday, May 28, 2020
type here...
Detroit Red Wings News

Jeff Blashill comments on his support from Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman

Related Articles

Detroit Red Wings News

Detroit Red Wings fans react to Steve Yzerman’s decision to keep Jeff Blashill

Don Drysdale - 0
One of the biggest decisions Steve Yzerman had to make this offseason was whether or not he would keep Detroit Red Wings head coach...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Dylan Larkin posts message for Detroit Red Wings fans

Don Drysdale - 0
It was an extremely difficult season for Dylan Larkin and the Detroit Red Wings as they finished with the worst record in the NHL. On...
Read more

Jeff Blashill comments on his support from Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman

Modified date:

On Wednesday, Steve Yzerman met with reporters (virtually, of course) and he was asked about whether or not Jeff Blashill would return as head coach in 2020-21. Yzerman said that nothing has changed and that he had no plan to move on from Blashill.

A day later, Blashill also met virtually with reporters and he talked about the support that Yzerman has shown him.

“I’ve had real, clear conversations with Steve,” Yzerman said.

“Certainly to have Steve’s confidence is great. I look forward to the challenges ahead of us.”

Blashill added that though the 2019-20 season was tough, sometimes struggles can be a benefit.

“I think sometimes your best growth comes through struggle. That’s not easy to live and no one plans that,” he said.

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

By Arnold Powell

More on this topic

Previous articleComedian Kevin Hart reacting to his high school basketball ‘highlights’ is hilarious [Video]

Comments

Comments


Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.

Don't Miss Out! Subscribe To Our Newsletter!

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from our team, every morning.

You have Successfully Subscribed!