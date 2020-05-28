Jeff Blashill comments on his support from Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman

On Wednesday, Steve Yzerman met with reporters (virtually, of course) and he was asked about whether or not Jeff Blashill would return as head coach in 2020-21. Yzerman said that nothing has changed and that he had no plan to move on from Blashill.

A day later, Blashill also met virtually with reporters and he talked about the support that Yzerman has shown him.

“I’ve had real, clear conversations with Steve,” Yzerman said.

“Certainly to have Steve’s confidence is great. I look forward to the challenges ahead of us.”

Blashill added that though the 2019-20 season was tough, sometimes struggles can be a benefit.

“I think sometimes your best growth comes through struggle. That’s not easy to live and no one plans that,” he said.

