Jeff Okudah agrees to deal with Houston Texans

Jeff Okudah agrees to deal with his third team

According to reports, the Houston Texans have secured former Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah. The agreement, reportedly a 1-year deal worth $4.75 million (and up to $6 million with $1.25 million playtime incentives), includes $2.5 million guaranteed and a $1.5 million signing bonus. Okudah’s arrival marks his third NFL team since being drafted as the No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, showcasing both his talent and adaptability in the league.

Okudah’s Career Journey

After a rough start with the Lions, where he spent three seasons, Okudah faced a change of scenery when he was traded to the Atlanta Falcons during the 2023 offseason. In his first season with the Falcons, Okudah appeared in 13 games, starting in 9. While he recorded 44 tackles, his performance was notably devoid of interceptions, a statistic he will likely aim to improve upon as he transitions to the Texans.

Impact on the Texans’ Defense

For the Texans, Okudah’s addition offers a valuable opportunity to bolster their defense and add a playmaker to their cornerback unit. With his blend of size, speed, and athleticism, Okudah has the potential to become a key contributor to the Texans’ defensive scheme, providing stability and reliability in the secondary. That said, if he does not step up his game in 2024, it could end up being the end of the road for the former No. 3 pick.

Looking Ahead

As he prepares to don the Texans’ uniform, Okudah will be focused on making a positive impact and showcasing his skills on the field. With a fresh start in Houston, Okudah has the chance to revitalize his career and establish himself as a formidable force in the NFL. His signing represents a strategic move by the Texans to strengthen their roster and enhance their competitiveness in the upcoming season.

