Jeff Okudah makes donation to help child injured in crash

Sharing is caring!

The day prior to Super Bowl LV, Kansas City Chiefs LB coach Eric Reid was involved in a multi-vehicle crash near Arrowhead Stadium that left a five year old child with critical injuries.

The family of the child set up a Go-Fund-Me page to assist with the subsequent medical expenses, and have already raised a substantial amount of money; over 8,000 people raised a little over $326,000 As of Monday afternoon over an initial goal of $100,000.

One of the biggest donations came from none other than Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah, who personally pledged $1,000.

More than 8,000 people have come together to donate hundreds of thousands of dollars in a GoFundMe for the 5-year-old who was critically injured in the Britt Reid car crash last week. Among the biggest donors: Lions corner Jeff Okudah https://t.co/9zi6t4c1Ip pic.twitter.com/66Un2WvZxc — kyle meinke (@kmeinke) February 8, 2021

The child, who is named Ariel, has yet to wake up after suffering bleeding and swelling on her brain.

Reid, who is the son of head coach Andy Reid, also remains hospitalized.

Those wishing to donate can do so here.