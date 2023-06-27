The Detroit Lions made significant moves during the offseason to address a glaring weakness in the team's roster: the secondary. In the first week of free agency, the Lions secured the services of cornerback Cameron Sutton, cornerback Emmanuel Moseley, and safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson. Additionally, in the draft, they made an impressive steal by selecting safety Brian Branch in the second round. Lions CB Jerry Jacobs believes the secondary will be ‘dominant' in 2023.

Jerry Jacobs has bold prediction for Detroit Lions secondary

Jacobs believes that with the new additions made during the offseason, the Lions' secondary will be a force to be reckoned with in 2023.

“We got guys like Cam Sutton, C.J. (Gardner-Johnson),” Jacobs recently said on NFL Network's “Good Morning Football. “Them veteran guys, they've been in the room these OTAs and minicamp and they're helping us out a lot with just learning the scheme and playing in the NFL and making the defense better. Cam Sutton has been in the league for seven years, so getting every knowledge from him. Emmanuel Moseley, he's coming back from an injury, but he's still in there 24/7.”

Bottom Line – High Hopes for Lions' Defensive Backs

As the Detroit Lions gear up for the upcoming season, there is a palpable sense of anticipation surrounding their revamped secondary. Jerry Jacobs, in his recent appearance on NFL Network's “Good Morning Football,” expressed his optimism about the veteran additions to the Lions' secondary. The wealth of experience and knowledge brought by players like Cameron Sutton and C.J. Gardner-Johnson is expected to have a transformative effect on the entire unit. The presence of these veterans, coupled with the promising talents of Jacobs, creates a harmonious blend of skills and potential. The Lions' defensive backfield has the ingredients for success, and their performance will be closely monitored throughout the season.