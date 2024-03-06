Search

Latest News:

Report: Detroit Lions express interest in L’Jarius Sneed

0
The Detroit Lions have reportedly expressed interested in what is one of the most-coveted defenders this offseason.

Detroit Lions to move on from CB Jerry Jacobs

0
The Detroit Lions have made a decision on CB Jerry Jacobs.

5 defensemen the Detroit Red Wings could trade for

0
Review our analysis of 5 defensemen the Detroit Red Wings could consider acquiring.
W.G. Brady

Jerry Jacobs Takes to Social Media to Say Goodbye to Detroit

Lions Notes

Jerry Jacobs and the Detroit Lions are parting ways

In a heartfelt farewell that has stirred emotions among fans and colleagues alike, Jerry Jacobs, the cornerback for the Detroit Lions, has confirmed his departure from the team. Earlier today, it was revealed that the Lions would not be extending a contract offer to Jacobs, marking the end of his tenure with the team. Shortly after the announcement, Jacobs turned to X (formerly known as Twitter) to express his gratitude and reflect on his journey with the team.

Jerry Jacobs Detroit Lions Madden NFL 24 Jerry Jacobs has message for Detroit Lions fans following OT loss to Seahawks Jacobs has message for bandwagon fans Detroit Lions make decision on CB Jerry Jacobs

What did Jerry Jacobs Say?

In his message, Jacobs wrote the following:

“Forever thankful for Detroit I swear giving a kid from Atlanta Ga a chance at the biggest stage of football I would never forget thank you for letting a kid from Atlanta ga shine I will always cherish that city you help me become my dream.. Forever Grateful, Jerry Jacobs”

This poignant message highlights Jacobs’ appreciation for the opportunity to play in the NFL and his love for the city that embraced him.

The Contract Situation

As a restricted free agent, Jacobs was in a position where the Detroit Lions could have offered him a “right of first refusal” tender, which would be a one-year contract valued at $2.985 million. This tender would allow Jacobs the option to sign with the Lions or seek a better offer from other teams, with Detroit having the chance to match any offers he received. However, the Lions have chosen not to exercise this option, effectively waiving their right to keep Jacobs under these terms.

This decision means that unless the Lions negotiate an extension with Jacobs within the next week, he will become an unrestricted free agent when the new league year commences at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 13. The move to let Jacobs go signifies a shift in the team’s strategy and roster planning, opening a new chapter for both the player and the franchise.

Jerry Jacobs Detroit Lions

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

  1. Jerry Jacobs has officially announced his departure from the Detroit Lions via a heartfelt message on X.
  2. Jacobs, a restricted free agent, was not offered a “right of first refusal” tender by the Lions, setting the stage for his exit.
  3. Unless an extension is negotiated soon, Jacobs will become an unrestricted free agent, marking a significant change for both him and the team.

The Bottom Line

Jerry Jacobs’ departure from the Detroit Lions is not just the end of a professional chapter for the athlete but a moment of transition that reflects the ever-evolving dynamics of NFL teams and the careers of the players within them. As Jacobs prepares for the next step in his career, his farewell message serves as a reminder of the profound impact that a city and a team can have on an individual’s life and dreams.

Latest

Lions Notes

Report: Detroit Lions express interest in L’Jarius Sneed

0
The Detroit Lions have reportedly expressed interested in what is one of the most-coveted defenders this offseason.
Lions News Reports

Detroit Lions to move on from CB Jerry Jacobs

0
The Detroit Lions have made a decision on CB Jerry Jacobs.
Red Wings Analysis and Opinion

5 defensemen the Detroit Red Wings could trade for

0
Review our analysis of 5 defensemen the Detroit Red Wings could consider acquiring.
Lions Notes

Detroit Lions Land Frank Ragnow’s Future Replacement in Dave Birkett’s Mock Draft 2.0

0
The Detroit Lions select Frank Ragnow's future replacement in Dave Birkett's NFL Mock Draft 2.0.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Red Wings Analysis and Opinion

5 Forwards the Detroit Red Wings could trade for

0
Review our list of 5 forwards the Detroit Red Wings could consider acquiring by Friday's Trade Deadline.
U of M

Watch: Michigan RB Blake Corum Runs 40-Yard Dash at NFL Scouting Combine

0
WATCH: Blake Corum Runs 40-yard dash at Scouting Combine despite saying he would be skipping the event.
Lions Notes

Mel Kiper Has Detroit Lions Selecting CB T.J. Tampa in Latest 2024 NFL Mock Draft

0
Mel Kiper has released his latest mock draft and he has the Detroit Lions selecting a player not many of you have on your radar.
Lions Notes

Amon-Ra St. Brown contract extension with Detroit Lions could be more than expected

0
According to the buzz coming out of the Scouting Combine, Amon-Ra St. Brown could get even more than expected in his next contract with the Detroit Lions!
Tigers News Reports

Detroit Tigers Name Tarik Skubal As Opening Day Starting Pitcher

0
The Detroit Tigers have officially named Tarik Skubal as their Opening Day starting pitcher.
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

Report: Detroit Lions express interest in L’Jarius Sneed

W.G. Brady -
The Detroit Lions have reportedly expressed interested in what is one of the most-coveted defenders this offseason.
Read more

Detroit Lions to move on from CB Jerry Jacobs

W.G. Brady -
The Detroit Lions have made a decision on CB Jerry Jacobs.
Read more

5 defensemen the Detroit Red Wings could trade for

Paul Tyler -
Review our analysis of 5 defensemen the Detroit Red Wings could consider acquiring.
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

255,324FansLike
128,657FollowersFollow
97,058SubscribersSubscribe

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

© tagDiv - All rights reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme. Center Magazine is our complete News Portal about living, lifestyle, fashion and wellness. Take your time and immerse yourself in this amazing experience!