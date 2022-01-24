Jim Caldwell reportedly emerges at top candidate for NFL job

As the days go by, it seems more and more likely that former Detroit Lions head coach Jim Caldwell has a solid shot of landing another head coaching gig in the NFL.

In fact, according to a report from Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, Caldwell has emerged as a top candidate to become the next head coach of the Chicago Bears.

From Sports Illustrated:

The Bears’ Bill Polian/Tony Dungy–connected candidates—Jim Caldwell, Leslie Frazier and Colts DC Matt Eberflus—have emerged as top names in Chicago.

Nation, do you think Caldwell will be a head coach in the NFL in 2022?