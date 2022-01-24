in NFL

Jim Caldwell reportedly emerges at top candidate for NFL job

As the days go by, it seems more and more likely that former Detroit Lions head coach Jim Caldwell has a solid shot of landing another head coaching gig in the NFL.

In fact, according to a report from Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, Caldwell has emerged as a top candidate to become the next head coach of the Chicago Bears.

From Sports Illustrated:

The Bears’ Bill Polian/Tony Dungy–connected candidates—Jim Caldwell, Leslie Frazier and Colts DC Matt Eberflus—have emerged as top names in Chicago. 

Nation, do you think Caldwell will be a head coach in the NFL in 2022?

