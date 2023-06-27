Jim Harbaugh adds crucial period to Michigan football practices

Michigan Football head coach Jim Harbaugh is not shying away from the rising expectations surrounding the football program. With two consecutive trips to the College Football Playoff, Harbaugh believes the time is ripe for Michigan to claim its first national championship since 1997. Building on the team's recent successes, Harbaugh has introduced a critical practice period aimed at overcoming the next significant hurdle. That period focuses on beating Georgia.

Harbaugh, who is known for his innovative coaching methods, has implemented a new practice period designed to address specific challenges and elevate Michigan's performance. Notably, the renowned “Beat Ohio” drill, introduced two years ago, played a significant role in snapping an eight-game losing streak against the Ohio State Buckeyes. Recognizing the need to conquer additional obstacles, Harbaugh has now introduced a “Beat Georgia” practice period, according to college football reporter Bruce Feldman.

“I hear they have a Beat Georgia period, too,” Feldman said on the Move The Sticks podcast. “That probably needs to happen in the recruiting office as much as anything else, but I think Jim Harbaugh knows … they have really good players, too.”

Feldman acknowledges the potential impact of this practice period, not only on the field but also in recruiting top talent. While the Wolverines possess a talented roster, Harbaugh understands the importance of consistently attracting and securing high-caliber players. With rising star quarterback J.J. McCarthy, along with standout running backs Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards, leading the way, Michigan boasts a formidable group of returners. Feldman suggests that this could be Harbaugh's most talented team yet, presenting an ideal opportunity for his alma mater to compete for a national championship.

“They have a bunch of those guys who decided to come back as opposed to leaving early for the NFL, and a lot of those guys are their real team leaders,” said Feldman. “To me, they should not only be a playoff team, I think if J.J. can take the next step and he’s going to need a little help from the receivers … if there’s a year that Harbaugh can win the national title, this should be it. This is his most talented team.”

As Jim Harbaugh adds a crucial period to Michigan football practices, the Wolverines embark on a journey toward securing a National Championship. With an immensely talented roster and a coach renowned for his innovative methods, Michigan possesses all the ingredients necessary for success. The “Beat Georgia” practice period serves as a testament to Harbaugh's commitment to excellence and his unwavering belief in the team's capabilities. As the Wolverines prepare to face formidable opponents, the anticipation for a triumphant season surges. This could be the year that Michigan realizes its championship aspirations and etches its name in college football history.