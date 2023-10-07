Jim Harbaugh gets in on Michigan CB Will Johnson’s TD celebration [Video]

Jim Harbaugh gets in on Michigan TD celebration

Well, that did not take long! On Saturday night, the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines may have started off on defense, but it still only took them 12 seconds to score their first touchdown of the game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers. As you are about to see, Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh decided to get in on the fun following Will Johnson‘s Pick 6.

What did Will Johnson do?

First, let's watch as Wolverines CB Will Johnson intercepts the Golden Gophers' very first pass attempt and takes it to the house.

What did Jim Harbaugh Do?

Watch as Harbaugh gets in on the photo celebration following the Wolverines' first TD of the night!

Look at Harbaugh getting in on the @UMichFootball TD celebration! pic.twitter.com/hiZmuQ6UXN — DetroitSportsNation (@detsportsnation) October 7, 2023

Bottom Line: Winning and Having Fun

There is no question about it that Harbaugh loves this team and this team loves Harbaugh, and that showed on the Wolverines' very first TD of Saturday's game against the Golden Gophers! Michigan is currently 5-0 on the season, and they are certainly looking like one of the top teams in the nation.