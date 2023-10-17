Jim Harbaugh makes BOLD statement about J.J. McCarthy

Jim Harbaugh, who is leading Michigan in their pursuit of a third consecutive College Football Playoff appearance, has made a noteworthy statement about quarterback J.J. McCarthy, raising expectations for the young signal-caller. McCarthy, who is entering his second full season with Michigan, may not be a frontrunner in the Heisman Trophy odds, but Harbaugh believes he has the potential to become the best quarterback in Michigan football history.

What did Jim Harbaugh say?

This endorsement reflects not only Harbaugh's confidence in McCarthy but also the young quarterback's impact on the team's performance.

“I feel like I stand corrected from what I’ve been saying the last several months, which is I think J.J. is a once-in-a-generation-quarterback,” Harbaugh said, per On3 Sports. “J.J. has shown to be on path to be the best quarterback in Michigan history.”

“The statistics I’m sure speak to that, and the statistic that speaks to it the most is amount of (successful) drives,” he continued. “He’s had 213 drives. We’ve scored on 130 of those drives, and 96 have been touchdowns, 34 field goals, 61%. So, it’s really remarkable. There’s no stat that demonstrates the quality of quarterback play more than that statistic, in my mind.”

Bottom Line – A Bold Prediction

Jim Harbaugh's statement about J.J. McCarthy carries the weight of a bold prediction. As the season unfolds, all eyes will be on McCarthy to see if he can live up to these high expectations. Whether or not he becomes the best quarterback in Michigan's history, his journey will undoubtedly be an intriguing one to follow.