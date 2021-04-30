Jim Harbaugh releases details of Michigan’s run game

Sharing is caring!

We have a more clear idea of what the offense in Ann Arbor will be comprised of in 2021.

While appearing on Jon Jansen’s “In The Trenches” podcast, Jim Harbaugh spilled some details as to what the Michigan Wolverines run game will look like in this upcoming season.

“Blake Corum and Hassan Haskins are two tremendous players,” Harbaugh said. “That’s where a bulk of the carries are going to go. We’re going to lean heavily on those two players.”

Meanwhile, Donovan Edwards garnered praise from Harbaugh, who is anticipated to still fill a role for Michigan under new RB coach Mike Hart.

“He’s come in as a mid-year (player) and shown that he’ll play,” Harbaugh said. “He’ll play a lot. I love Donovan. He can do just about anything.”

“He’s got some real talent,” he continued. “There’s going to be some exciting things you’ll see in Donovan right out of his freshman year. He’s very much on track to do that.”

Additionally, the Wolverines welcomed another true-freshman RB in January in Tavierre Dunlap, who also garnered positive feedback.

“He made a lot of strides in spring ball, getting his pads down at the line of scrimmage and using that power he possess,” Harbaugh said.