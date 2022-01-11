Jim Harbaugh reportedly discussing contract extension with Michigan

On Monday, the Miami Dolphins fired head coach Brian Flores and people immediately began to speculate that owner Stephen Ross would do what it takes to lure Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh to South Beach.

That speculation was shot down quickly when Ross said that he was not considering Harbaugh, noting that he wants him to remain with the Wolverines.

According to a report from Mike Florio, Harbaugh is “actively talking to the powers-that-be about a new contract” at Michigan.

From Pro Football Talk:

Ross, a major Michigan benefactor, wants Harbaugh to stay in Ann Arbor. And Harbaugh is actively talking to the powers-that-be about a new contract.

It makes sense. A year after he took a haircut from his current employer, Harbaugh has leverage. And he’s using it, openly toying with a return to the NFL and potentially getting a big raise to remain where he is.

One day at a time, folks! At some point, we will know exactly where Harbaugh will be in 2022.

As I have said, I don’t believe he is leaving Michigan.