J.J. McCarthy Injury Update: Michigan's QB talks about his health heading into Ohio State game

Despite recent struggles and a noticeable limp, Michigan football‘s quarterback J.J. McCarthy is confident and ready for the upcoming crucial matchup against Ohio State. After experiencing a tough phase, including a concerning ankle tweak against Penn State and a subpar performance against Maryland, McCarthy's optimism is a significant morale boost for the team.

A Potential Game-Changer

His performance dip coincided with acting head coach Sherrone Moore stepping in for Jim Harbaugh, affecting the team's offensive rhythm. Nevertheless, McCarthy's resilience and positive outlook, especially before such a high-stakes game, are vital for Michigan. With the Wolverines' undefeated record and McCarthy's earlier Heisman Trophy buzz, his return to form could be a game-changer in this highly anticipated showdown.

“These past couple games where coach Harbaugh hasn’t been here have been extremely unique,” McCarthy said. “Just getting on the same page as coach Moore, making sure there’s no confusion throughout the week with the game plan and what he expects of me, then going out there and doing the best I can every single play, no matter what’s called.”

J.J. McCarthy Is Ready To Go

Despite being banged up since the Penn State game, McCarthy says he is ready to roll against Ohio State.

“Last week was a little bit rough,” McCarthy lamented Monday. “But I’m doing fantastic now. Treatment’s been great and yeah, we’ll be ready to go.”

“He's felt, the past two days, better than he's felt the past two weeks,” acting head coach Sherrone Moore said Tuesday morning on “Stoney and Jansen” on WXYT-FM (97.1). “Excited for him.”

Bottom Line – McCarthy's Moment of Truth

As Michigan prepares to face Ohio State, all eyes are on J.J. McCarthy. His determination to overcome recent challenges and his upbeat attitude are pivotal for the team's morale and performance. This game is not just about maintaining an undefeated record; it's about McCarthy proving his mettle as a leader and a playmaker in one of college football's most intense rivalries. His performance in this game could very well define his season and solidify his place as a key player in Michigan football's narrative.