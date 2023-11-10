J.J. McCarthy, other Michigan Football players react to Jim Harbaugh suspension: ‘Bet'

In case you have not yet heard, on Friday, the Big Ten Conference announced their decision to suspend University of Michigan Football head coach Jim Harbaugh for the remainder of the 2023 regular season. The suspension, of course, comes as the Wolverines are under investigation for illegal advanced scouting that allegedly took place over the past couple of seasons. Following the news breaking, J.J. McCarthy, along with quite a few other Michigan players, responded with one-word tweets.

‘Bet'

After the Big Ten announced their decision to suspend Harbaugh for their upcoming games against Penn State, Maryland, and Ohio State, Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy, and some of his teammates, took to ‘X' (formerly Twitter). Here is just a sample of the players to post the same “Bet” message.

Bet — J.J. McCarthy (@jjmccarthy09) November 10, 2023

Why it Matters

Whether or not the Wolverines end up having Harbaugh around for the remainder of the regular season, one thing if for certain: This Michigan team has Harbaugh's back and they have each other's back. Though this could be a HUGE distraction to many teams, you can bet that J.J. McCarthy and his teammates are 100% focused on their next opponent, the Penn State Nittany Lions.