Detroit Sports Nation Logo

J.J. McCarthy, other Michigan Football players react to Jim Harbaugh suspension: ‘Bet’

J.J. McCarthy, other Michigan Football players react to Jim Harbaugh suspension: 'Bet'

J.J. McCarthy, other Michigan Football players react to Jim Harbaugh suspension: ‘Bet'

In case you have not yet heard, on Friday, the Big Ten Conference announced their decision to suspend University of Michigan Football head coach Jim Harbaugh for the remainder of the 2023 regular season. The suspension, of course, comes as the Wolverines are under investigation for illegal advanced scouting that allegedly took place over the past couple of seasons. Following the news breaking, J.J. McCarthy, along with quite a few other Michigan players, responded with one-word tweets.

Michigan Football Ohio State J.J. McCarthy Detroit Lions Michigan vs. Ohio State Jim Harbaugh Big Ten Football Media Poll J.J. McCarthy responds to question Michigan Football players react to Jim Harbaugh suspension

‘Bet'

After the Big Ten announced their decision to suspend Harbaugh for their upcoming games against Penn State, Maryland, and Ohio State, Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy, and some of his teammates, took to ‘X' (formerly Twitter). Here is just a sample of the players to post the same “Bet” message.

Why it Matters

Whether or not the Wolverines end up having Harbaugh around for the remainder of the regular season, one thing if for certain: This Michigan team has Harbaugh's back and they have each other's back. Though this could be a HUGE distraction to many teams, you can bet that J.J. McCarthy and his teammates are 100% focused on their next opponent, the Penn State Nittany Lions.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Share:

More Articles From DSN

Promoted

160x300-Gear up lion's hoodie man

Get Updates And Stay Connected -Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Detroit Lions

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Pistons

College

Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 Fan Driven Media, LLC. All rights reserved.

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. 

Register Lost your password?