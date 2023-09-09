Joel Klatt’s comment about Travis Hunter has him in hot water

During Saturday's Nebraska vs. Colorado game, Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt made headlines for his controversial comments regarding Colorado star player Travis Hunter. Klatt's remarks about putting Hunter “in harm's way” have ignited a firestorm of criticism and debate among sports enthusiasts and experts alike.

Joel Klatt's Take: A Risky Approach

Klatt's commentary took an unexpected turn when he applauded Nebraska for using a tactic that involved targeting Travis Hunter during the game. Specifically, he suggested that whenever Hunter was on defense against a receiver, Nebraska should aggressively hit, block, and essentially put him in harm's way. Here is the exact comment that Klatt made during Saturday's game.

“If I’m Nebraska this is exactly what I do, anytime Hunter is involved on defense with a wide receiver, hit him, block him, put him in harm’s way,” Klatt said during Saturday's broadcast.

national announcer openly saying nebraska should harm travis hunter. this what we doing?? pic.twitter.com/Dm4RAb1qmJ — Mr. 40 Ball (@islandafternoon) September 9, 2023

The unusual nature of Klatt's statement raised eyebrows and prompted questions about sportsmanship and the line between competitive play and player safety.

Bottom Line – The Role of Sports Analysts

The fallout from Joel Klatt's comments during the Nebraska-Colorado game underscores the importance of thoughtful and respectful commentary in the world of sports. While passionate discussions about the game are welcome, it's essential to ensure that comments made on air do not cross the boundaries of sportsmanship and player safety. It will be interesting to see if anything comes of this. I would assume that Klatt will at least offer an apology for his comment.