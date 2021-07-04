Joey Chestnut sets world record with 76 hot dogs eaten [VIDEO]

He’s done it again!

Joey Chestnut won his 14th Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest at Maimonides Park stadium at New York’s Coney Island, putting away an astounding 76 hot dogs and breaking his own previous record of 75:

Chestnut has won every Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest on July 4 other than in 2006.

