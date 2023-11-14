John Harbaugh defends brother Jim Harbaugh, says phones and computers have been searched

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh defends brother Jim Harbaugh from criticism over the sign-stealing scandal

Michigan Football head coach Jim Harbaugh earned a gameday coaching suspension for the rest of the regular season due to the ongoing sign-stealing scandal that has dominated headlines in recent weeks. As anticipated, his brother, Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, emerged as one of his most steadfast defenders in this situation.

Michigan is 1-0 since the Harbaugh suspension

Michigan's tenure without Harbaugh on the sidelines began successfully with a victory over Penn State on the road, with Sherrone Moore serving as acting head coach.

John Harbaugh says Jim's computers and phones have been searched

As per the elder Harbaugh, his brother Jim has navigated the adversity “with flying colors,” despite facing challenges such as the search for any evidence linking him to staffer Connor Stalions, which involved examining several of Jim's personal belongings.

“His phones, his computers and all that stuff have been looked at, and he’s come through this thing with flying colors,” John Harbaugh said. “I don’t know what they are trying to get, but they don’t have anything of substance, and I just think I’m proud of him. I think it’s a real compliment to our family and to him, something for us to be proud of.”

“I have a lot of opinions on it, obviously. I'm his brother, and I'm proud as heck of him. I'm really impressed with the way he's handled himself through all this.”

The Ravens coach then continued his staunch defense of his brother, saying that he's a “great man” that is beloved by his players and staffers.

“You get in this kind of situation where you come under fire for whatever reasons, and you come out in a really good place doing the right thing all the time,” Harbaugh said. “I'm really proud of that, and I think it's great for our family and kids. It's just a great blessing in that sense. He's a great man. He's a great coach. His players love him, his coaches love him, and he stands tall through all of this.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Bottom Line: Brotherly Love

It's expected that Jim Harbaugh would find a staunch advocate in his brother John, as family often takes precedence for those who prioritize it deeply.

The Wolverines are gearing up to face Maryland this weekend before pivoting their focus to the highly anticipated showdown against their archrivals, the Ohio State Buckeyes, slated for November 25th.