Predicting the Week 12 College Football Playoff Rankings

Week 11 of the 2023 College Football season is in the books, and we will soon know the latest College Football Playoff rankings. With that being said, we have a special guest to predict what the rankings will look like when they are released later tonight. That special guest is none other than William Drysdale, who may be the most knowledgeable college football fan that I have ever met! With that being said, here is how William (who is in fifth grade) believes the rankings will look heading into Week 12.

College Football Playoff Rankings: As Predicted by William Drysdale

1. Georgia

2. Ohio State

3. Michigan

4. Florida State

5. Washington

6. Oregon

7. Texas

8. Alabama

9. Louisville

10. Oregon State

11. Missouri

12. Oklahoma

13. Penn State

14. Ole Miss

15. LSU

16. Notre Dame

17. Arizona

18. Tennessee

19. Oklahoma State

20. Kansas

21. Utah

22. Iowa

23. Tulane

24. North Carolina

25. Kansas State

Quick Hitters With William Drysdale

Why do you think the committee will move Georgia to No. 1 this week?

Georgia now has two wins (Missouri and Ole Miss) that, overall, are more impressive than Ohio State's wins over Penn State and Notre Dame.

Why do you think the committee will keep Ohio State in front of Michigan?

Ohio State has two Top 20 wins and Michigan only had one.

What are YOUR top 4 teams based on what YOU have watched so far this season?

Michigan Georgia Ohio State Washington

I would like to thank William for taking the time to carefully predict this week's College Football Playoff Rankings! We will see how close he came when the actual rankings are released later tonight.