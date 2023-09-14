Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Detroit Lions DL Josh Paschal To See Increased Role Moving Forward

Detroit Lions DL Josh Paschal To See Increased Role Moving Forward

Josh Paschal To See Increased Role

Detroit Lions fans have reason to be excited about another Brad Holmes draft pick. Following an offseason of training and valuable reps, DL Josh Paschal showcased his skills and made a significant impact during the Lions' Week 1 victory over Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. His performance signals the emergence of a potential key player in the Lions' defense, drawing praise from defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn.

Inside The Article
Josh Paschal To See Increased RoleWhy it Matters: Paschal's Progress and Impact What Aaron Glenn said about Josh PaschalTL;DR (too long didn't read)
Brad Holmes 2023 NFL Draft Detroit Lions Jared Goff C.J. Gardner-Johnson Detroit Lions 2023 NFL Draft Grades Quinntricia Josh Paschal To See Increased Role

Why it Matters: Paschal's Progress and Impact

Josh Paschal's journey with the Detroit Lions began with uncertainty after an injury-ridden rookie season. However, his dedication to offseason training and an injury-free preseason set the stage for his impactful sophomore campaign. In a critical moment during Week 1, Paschal burst through the line, delivering a tackle for a loss that forced a punt, showcasing his ability to disrupt opponents' plays.

What Aaron Glenn said about Josh Paschal

Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn expressed his excitement about Paschal's growth, highlighting the significance of having an offseason to train and participate in team activities. As a result, Paschal is expected to play an increasingly prominent role in the Lions' defensive lineup.

Read More

Dan Campbell explains why it's hard to play against Aidan Hutchinson

Amon-Ra St. Brown says he was one pump away from drawing a flag vs. Chiefs

Detroit Lions rookie Jahmyr Gibbs leads NFL in key category

“That's one guy that I was talking about since OTAs that I was excited about seeing because of the fact that he's had an offseason to train,” Glenn said. “He had training camp to go through, he had OTAs to go through. So it didn't surprise me at all that he was effective in that manner and I expect him to continue to grow in that position that we have him in. I think he had maybe 30 plays, he's continued to grow, so you'll see him out there more.” 

Josh Paschal Aaron Glenn Detroit Tigers

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. Detroit Lions' defensive end Josh Paschal is set for a more significant role in the team's defense after an impressive Week 1 performance.
  2. Paschal's offseason progress and impactful plays, including a crucial tackle for a loss, have caught the attention of defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn.
  3. With Paschal's continued growth, fans can expect to see him play a more prominent role in the Lions' defensive schemes.

Bottom Line – A Player on the Rise

Josh Paschal's impactful performance in Week 1 is a promising sign for the Detroit Lions' defense. Paschal is poised to become a key asset in the team's defensive schemes with his offseason dedication and continued growth. As fans look ahead to the season, keep an eye on Josh Paschal, a rising star who has the potential to make a significant impact on the field.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Share:

Subscribe to DSN News

Subscribe to DSN News to get the latest Detroit Sports news in your email daily.

More Articles From DSN

Promoted

160x300-Gear up lion's hoodie man

Get Updates And Stay Connected -Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Detroit Lions

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Pistons

College

Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 Fan Driven Media, LLC. All rights reserved.

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. 

Register Lost your password?