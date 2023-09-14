Detroit Lions DL Josh Paschal To See Increased Role Moving Forward

Josh Paschal To See Increased Role

Detroit Lions fans have reason to be excited about another Brad Holmes draft pick. Following an offseason of training and valuable reps, DL Josh Paschal showcased his skills and made a significant impact during the Lions' Week 1 victory over Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. His performance signals the emergence of a potential key player in the Lions' defense, drawing praise from defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn.

Why it Matters: Paschal's Progress and Impact

Josh Paschal's journey with the Detroit Lions began with uncertainty after an injury-ridden rookie season. However, his dedication to offseason training and an injury-free preseason set the stage for his impactful sophomore campaign. In a critical moment during Week 1, Paschal burst through the line, delivering a tackle for a loss that forced a punt, showcasing his ability to disrupt opponents' plays.

What Aaron Glenn said about Josh Paschal

Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn expressed his excitement about Paschal's growth, highlighting the significance of having an offseason to train and participate in team activities. As a result, Paschal is expected to play an increasingly prominent role in the Lions' defensive lineup.

“That's one guy that I was talking about since OTAs that I was excited about seeing because of the fact that he's had an offseason to train,” Glenn said. “He had training camp to go through, he had OTAs to go through. So it didn't surprise me at all that he was effective in that manner and I expect him to continue to grow in that position that we have him in. I think he had maybe 30 plays, he's continued to grow, so you'll see him out there more.”

Bottom Line – A Player on the Rise

Josh Paschal's impactful performance in Week 1 is a promising sign for the Detroit Lions' defense. Paschal is poised to become a key asset in the team's defensive schemes with his offseason dedication and continued growth. As fans look ahead to the season, keep an eye on Josh Paschal, a rising star who has the potential to make a significant impact on the field.