Judge orders Richard Sherman to be released without bail

Noting that he’d never been in trouble with the law before, a judge has ordered that Richard Sherman be released without bail following a hearing in connection with his charges of domestic violence burglary.

“I see Mr. Sherman is a pillar in this community, he’s a business owner, he’s a husband, he’s a father,” the judge said, via Amy Dash. “I’m gonna release Mr. Sherman.”

Sherman does have another court date, set for tomorrow morning for a hearing related to four charges ranging from misdemeanors to gross misdemeanors.

He had been booked at 6:00 AM Wednesday morning after he was taking into custody by Redmond police outside the home of his in-laws.

– – Quotes via NBC Sports Link – –