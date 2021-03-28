Juwan Howard discusses ‘brotherhood’ amongst Michigan players

Sharing is caring!

The Michigan Wolverines are rolling to their fourth Elite Eight since the 2013 campaign, and it’s another chapter in the extraordinary story of head coach Juwan Howard.

The Wolverines put on an absolute clinic against Florida State, dominating in the paint and forcing 14 turnovers. For Howard, who won Big Ten Coach of the Year honors, he couldn’t talk about the amazing performance from his players without using one special superlative.

“Our guys do an amazing job of enjoying each other’s success because there’s a brotherhood that’s special,” he said. “It’s not just a word. You talk about family and brotherhood, those guys believe it and buy into it because that’s the care and love they have for each other.”

Among the great moments this afternoon was Howard witnessing his son Jace Howard complete an alley-oop – you can bet that he was a proud dad on the sideline:

What a way for Michigan 〽️ to cap off the blowout of Florida State as Juwan Howard's son Jace picks up the And-1 and pops loves it! Michigan -2 🤑

“As a father, it was beautiful to witness it,” he stated, while adding that “it also put a big smile on my face just to see that he made the free throw.”

Michigan will now play No. 2 Alabama or No. 11 UCLA in the Elite Eight on Tuesday.

“It was a hard fought victory but now it’s just one game at a time we got to keep competing, which our guys are looking forward to the next matchup,” Howard said.

