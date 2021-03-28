Juwan Howard reveals Isaiah Livers status for remainder of NCAA Tournament

Sharing is caring!

It seemed as if this was a foregone conclusion but just prior to the start of Sunday’s Sweet 16 matchup between Michigan and Florida State, Wolverines head coach Juwan Howard revealed that senior F Isaiah Livers is indeed OUT for the remainder of the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

With Livers out, Michigan will have their work cut out for them if they want to make a run at the Final Four.

Nation, do you think the Wolverines will get the job done without their best player?

Michigan's Isaiah Livers (foot) is out for the rest of the NCAA Tournament, per @tracywolfson. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 28, 2021