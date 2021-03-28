Juwan Howard reveals Isaiah Livers status for remainder of NCAA Tournament

by

It seemed as if this was a foregone conclusion but just prior to the start of Sunday’s Sweet 16 matchup between Michigan and Florida State, Wolverines head coach Juwan Howard revealed that senior F Isaiah Livers is indeed OUT for the remainder of the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

With Livers out, Michigan will have their work cut out for them if they want to make a run at the Final Four.

Nation, do you think the Wolverines will get the job done without their best player?

 

