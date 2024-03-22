fb
W.G. Brady

Kansas City Chiefs trade L’Jarius Sneed to Tennessee Titans

NFL News Reports

The Kansas City Chiefs trade L’Jarius Sneed to the AFC South

Per Adam Schefter’s report, the Kansas City Chiefs are on the verge of trading cornerback L’Jarius Sneed to the Tennessee Titans. In return, the Chiefs are anticipated to acquire a 2025 third-round pick and a swap of seventh-round picks in 2024. Sneed is also expected to ink a new deal with the Titans, with the trade contingent upon him passing a physical.

L'Jarius Sneed Kansas City Chiefs trade L'Jarius Sneed

Why it Matters

The Athletic reported that a trade framework was established last week between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tennessee Titans, featuring cornerback L’Jarius Sneed as the main component. However, the deal fell through. The Titans were unable to finalize the trade due to a significant obstacle: reaching an agreement on a multiyear contract with Sneed, who was tagged with the non-exclusive franchise tag by the Chiefs earlier this month. Nevertheless, the Titans have now successfully negotiated a contract with Sneed, and the trade will be completed pending Sneed’s physical examination.

Last season, Sneed stood out as one of the Chiefs’ leading defenders. In his role as a starter in 16 games, he not only secured two interceptions and deflected 14 passes but also maintained a stellar record by not allowing any touchdowns during coverage.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

  1. Trade Agreement: The Kansas City Chiefs are nearing a trade deal to send cornerback L’Jarius Sneed to the Tennessee Titans. In exchange, the Chiefs are set to receive a 2025 third-round pick and a swap of seventh-round picks in 2024.
  2. Contract Negotiations: A trade framework was in place last week, but the deal was initially stalled due to difficulties in agreeing on a multiyear contract with Sneed, who had been tagged with the non-exclusive franchise tag by the Chiefs. The Titans have now successfully negotiated a contract with Sneed.
  3. Sneed’s Performance: Last season, L’Jarius Sneed was a standout defender for the Chiefs, starting in 16 games, securing two interceptions, deflecting 14 passes, and not allowing any touchdowns during coverage.
Bottom Line

The trade of L’Jarius Sneed from the Kansas City Chiefs to the Tennessee Titans is a significant move that hinges on the successful negotiation of a new contract for Sneed and his physical examination. Sneed’s impressive performance last season as a key defender for the Chiefs highlights the value he brings to the Titans’ roster.

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

