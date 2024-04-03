Former Michigan G Dug McDaniel Transfers to Kansas State

After entering the portal, ex-Wolverines guard Dug McDaniel Transfers to the Kansas State Wildcats.

Dug McDaniel, a standout guard from the Michigan Wolverines, entered the transfer portal days after head coach Juwan Howard was terminated. He has now committed to joining Kansas State for his junior season.

Manhattan, KS is the destination for Dug McDaniel

McDaniel led the Wolverines in several statistical categories this past season, including PPG (16.3), assists (4.7), and minutes (35.4).

He announced the news with the following message on his Instagram account:

The news was also confirmed by several other sources:

𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎: Michigan point guard Dug McDaniel will transfer to #KansasState, @247Sports has learned.



McDaniel averaged 16.3 points, 4.7 assists, and 3.7 rebounds on 36.8 percent shooting from deep for the Wolverines this past season.



STORY | https://t.co/ZHLWbAloac pic.twitter.com/PmBD005EuP — Brandon Jenkins (@BJenkins247) April 3, 2024

BREAKING🚨 K-State has landed Michigan Sophomore Guard, Dug McDaniel!

Dug is the highest rated transfer in the Tang Era. Welcome to Manhattan💜 pic.twitter.com/YUND2fXEU6 — 785 Sports (@785SportsKSU) April 3, 2024

Despite starting 26 games for the Wolverines, McDaniel missed six games due to an academic suspension.

Bottom Line: Best of luck to McDaniel

McDaniel is one of several players who entered the transfer portal, and he’s found his next destination, where he’ll be playing under Wildcats head coach Jerome Tang.

Best of luck to McDaniel in his upcoming tenure with Kansas State and future endeavors.