According to multiple reports, former Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay has received an offer from the Cincinnati Bengals.

Albert Breer is reporting that the offer is for one year.

The Bengals have offered Kenny Golladay a one-year, prove-it type of deal, per sources. He was with Cincinnati OC Brian Callahan in Detroit when Golladay was a rookie. https://t.co/qJpVOG3R2b — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 17, 2021