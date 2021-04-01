Kirk Herbstreit blasts former Detroit Lions QB Dan Orlovsky for comments about Justin Fields

Sharing is caring!

In case you missed it on Wednesday, former Detroit Lions QB Dan Orlovsky told the world that sources of his have indicated that former Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields lacks work ethic.

A day later, Orlovsky took to Twitter to clarify his comments and to add that he not has additional sources that have told him that what he said about Fields could not be farther from the truth.

Well, one person who is not a fan of Orlovsky’s original comments about Fields is Kirk Herbstreit, who like Orlovsky, works for ESPN.

As you see below, Herbstreit thinks Orlovsky’s comments were “absolutely ridiculous.”

Nation, who’s side are you on?

Absolutely RIDICULOUS.

Even if YOU aren’t saying it…

to pass that along from “people in the know” is reckless and absurd!! Embarrassing!! https://t.co/r0RFSr1B6y — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) April 1, 2021