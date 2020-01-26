Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash

According to a report from TMZ, for Los Angeles Lakers great Kobe Bryant has died in a helicopter crash in California.
Breaking: TMZ is reporting basketball legend Kobe Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash in California.
— Eric Perry (@EricpNBC12) January 26, 2020
Five people confirmed deceased, no survivors in #Calabasas helicopter crash. #LASD #Malibu deputies remain with #LA County Fire personnel. Investigation ongoing.
Avoid the area until further notice.
— LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) January 26, 2020