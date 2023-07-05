Kris Draper promoted by Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman

On Wednesday, Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman announced the promotion of Kris Draper to the position of assistant general manager and director of amateur scouting. This move solidifies Draper's crucial role within the organization and his expanded responsibilities in the realm of hockey operations. Alongside Yzerman and assistant general manager Shawn Horcoff, Draper will play a key part in shaping the team's future.

Draper gets his promotion with Red Wings

In his previous role as the Red Wings' director of amateur scouting, Draper demonstrated his expertise in talent evaluation and player selection, overseeing the franchise's amateur scouting department and contributing to crucial decisions in the NHL Entry Draft. Over the past four seasons, Draper has been instrumental in identifying and selecting promising prospects who have the potential to make a significant impact on the team's success.

Notable first-round picks under Draper's leadership

Here are some notable first-round picks under Draper's leadership as Director of Amateur Scouting:

Lucas Raymond (4th overall in 2020)

Simon Edvinsson (6th overall in 2021)

Sebastian Cossa (15th overall in 2021)

Marco Kasper (8th overall in 2022)

Nate Danielson (9th overall in 2023)

Axel Sandin Pellikka (17th overall in 2023)

Draper's promotion comes as recognition of his valuable contributions to the Red Wings organization over the years.

Bottom Line – Draper's Promotion Signals a Bright Future

Kris Draper's promotion to assistant general manager and director of amateur scouting represents a significant milestone for both him and the Detroit Red Wings. With his extensive experience, keen eye for talent, and dedication to the organization, Draper is poised to make a positive impact on the team's trajectory. As the Red Wings continue to build for the future, Draper's expertise and leadership will undoubtedly play a crucial role in their journey back to prominence.