Filip Zadina returns to Detroit Red Wings

Filip Zadina, the highly touted forward and sixth overall draft pick by the Detroit Red Wings in 2018, will continue his journey with the organization. After being placed on waivers on Monday, Zadina cleared the process on Tuesday, ensuring that he will remain a part of the Red Wings roster, at least for now.

Despite the 23-year-old expressing a desire for a trade through his agent, the team was unable to secure a suitable deal, leading to his retention. Zadina still has two years remaining on his contract, with a salary cap hit of $1.825 million and $4.56 million owed in cash.

Bottom Line – What lies ahead for Zadina?

Zadina's tenure with the Red Wings has been a mix of promise and setbacks. He has played in 190 games, amassing 68 points, including 28 goals and 40 assists. However, the 2022-23 season saw him sidelined due to a lower-body injury, limiting his appearances to just 30 games, where he managed three goals and four assists. Last August, Zadina signed a three-year, $5.475 million contract extension, solidifying his commitment to the team. Now, Zadina will fight for a spot on the team during training camp.

On Monday, Steve Yzerman had the following to say about Zadina possibly clearing waivers:

“Best case scenario, and it’s not out of the realm of possibility, is he clears waivers, he comes to training camp, he plays well, he works his way up into the lineup and goes.”