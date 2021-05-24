Kris Draper spends 50th birthday at Comerica Park [Photo]

Sharing is caring!

Detroit Red Wings fan-favorite Kris Draper turned 50 years old and as you can see in the photo below, it looks like he could still lace up his skates and score a few goals.

As part of Draper’s birthday festivities, he and his family made their way to Comerica Park in downtown Detroit to watch the Tigers take on the Indians.

While at the ballpark, Draper ran into Tigers legend Alan Trammell, which of course was a great photo opportunity for both parties.

Kris Draper is in the house for his birthday! So Tram and I swung by to surprise him. 🎉 pic.twitter.com/6RHH6JzJ6G — PAWS (@PAWSDetroit) May 24, 2021