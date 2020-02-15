Las Vegas Raiders reportedly prepared to offer Tom Brady a massive deal

As speculation continues regarding the future of New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and whether or not he’ll continue to suit up for the only NFL team he’s every known, a reported new high price bidder has emerged with an eye-opening offer.

According to sports writer Larry Fitzgerald Sr., the Las Vegas Raiders are “prepared to offer” the six-time Super Bowl champion a two-year, $60 million contract.

I’m told 🏈Las Vegas is prepared to offer @TomBrady $60 million over 2 years. — Larry Fitzgerald Sr. (@FitzBeatSr) February 14, 2020

Should the Raiders ultimately sign Brady, they’d be forced to eat $7.9 million for quarterback Derek Carr as a pre-June 1 cut.