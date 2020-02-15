11.3 F
Detroit
Saturday, February 15, 2020
Detroit Lions News

Las Vegas Raiders reportedly prepared to offer Tom Brady a massive deal

By Michael Whitaker

Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

As speculation continues regarding the future of New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and whether or not he’ll continue to suit up for the only NFL team he’s every known, a reported new high price bidder has emerged with an eye-opening offer.

According to sports writer Larry Fitzgerald Sr., the Las Vegas Raiders are “prepared to offer” the six-time Super Bowl champion a two-year, $60 million contract.

Should the Raiders ultimately sign Brady, they’d be forced to eat $7.9 million for quarterback Derek Carr as a pre-June 1 cut.

