Latest Deebo Samuel Injury Update for Matchup vs. Detroit Lions

This coming Sunday, the San Francisco 49ers will host the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship Game with a berth in the Super Bowl on the line. The question is, will 49ers star do-it-all wide receiver Deebo Samuel be available against the Lions? Samuel suffered a shoulder injury during the 49ers come-from-behind win over the Green Bay Packers in the Divisional Round. On Monday morning, NFL Insider Ian Rapoport gave the latest on Samuel.

What is the latest?

After having to be checked out for a concussion earlier in Saturday's game against the Packers, Samuel was cleared to return. Unfortunately, for him and the 49ers, he then suffered a shoulder injury which knocked him out for the remainder of the game.

According to a report from Ian Rapoport, the X-Rays have come back, and they are negative. Rapoport is reporting that “There continues to be guarded optimism for 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel, with negative X-Rays.” It was also noticed that though there is optimism that Samuel can suit up for the NFC Championship, his status is still uncertain.

From @GMFB: There continues to be guarded optimism for #49ers WR Deebo Samuel, with negative X-Rays; Plus, #Eagles coach Nick Sirianni made moves on the defensive side of the ball. pic.twitter.com/OeXQrgItRS — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 22, 2024

Why it Matters

If Samuel is unable to play on Sunday, it would be a huge blow for the 49ers and a huge break for the Lions. Though he was not as dominant in 2023 as he has been in the past, Samuel remains one of the most-feared weapons in the NFL as he is able to make big plays for the 49ers.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Bottom Line

Deebo Samuel's uncertain status for the NFC Championship Game adds a critical layer of intrigue to the matchup. His presence on the field could be a game-changer for the 49ers, while his absence could provide a significant boost to the Lions' chances of securing a Super Bowl berth. As Sunday approaches, both teams and fans will be keenly awaiting further updates on his condition.