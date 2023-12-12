Green Bay Packers BIG MOUTH makes bold prediction, Tony Devito shuts him up

Heading into Monday night's matchup against the New York Giants, the Green Bay Packers were flying high. Not only were they sitting at 6-6 on the season (after starting out 2-5), but they had put themselves in striking distance of passing the Detroit Lions for the NFC North crown. In fact, the Packers were feeling so good about themselves that cornerback Jaire Alexander made a bold prediction. Thanks to The Italian Stallion, Tony Devito, Alexander's prediction did not age well.

A Bold Prediction Goes Bad

It was in this context that cornerback Jaire Alexander’s confidence spilled over into a bold proclamation.

“I’m not going to say I’m a prophet, but I called it,” Alexander said during a recent interview. “I said we were going to win out.”

Jaire Alexander knows how to swag, and call his shot: “I’m not going to say I’m a prophet, but I called it. I said we were going to win out.” pic.twitter.com/F6HPlvGQtY — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) December 8, 2023

However, this prediction quickly lost its luster when the Packers faced an unexpected defeat at the hands of the New York Giants, led by Tony Devito, with a nail-biting 24-22 last-second win.

The Bottom Line – A Lesson in Humility and Focus

The outcome of the Packers' game against the Giants, when considering Alexander’s confident prediction, teaches a valuable lesson in humility and the need for consistent focus in professional sports. While it's important to have faith in one's team and abilities, this incident underscores the necessity of not getting ahead of oneself. The Packers' experience is a reminder that in the highly competitive and unpredictable arena of the NFL, triumphs are earned on the field, not in pre-game predictions. With that being said, it is always good to see the Packers lose!