Latest on Detroit Lions offensive coordinator opening

Who will be the Detroit Lions offensive coordinator when the 2022 season begins? Who will be calling the plays on the offensive side of the ball?

Those are two questions that Lions head coach Dan Campbell, who took over play-calling duties from OC Anthony Lynn in 2021, will have to answer during the offseason.

According to the latest from Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Campbell has not yet made up his mind but he is considering in-house options, including passing game coordinator (formerly tight ends coach), Ben Johnson.

From ESPN:

The Lions haven’t finalized offensive coordinator plans after they fired Anthony Lynn, but Dan Campbell is believed to be considering in-house options. Tight ends coach Ben Johnson has a good rapport with Jared Goff and helped Campbell with several offensive duties during the season. He could be in the mix.

