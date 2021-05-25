Laurie Carr, wife of former UM coach Lloyd Carr, passes away at age 70

Sharing is caring!

The Michigan Wolverines family has suffered a loss this afternoon.

Laurie Carr, who married former Wolverines head coach in 1994, has passed away today at the age of 70 after a battle with cancer.

Michigan Football extends its deepest condolences to Lloyd Carr and the Carr family on the passing of Laurie Carr. We mourn your loss and pray for comfort. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/7zS3ku1Eit — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) May 25, 2021

Upon the couple’s move to South Carolina, Laurie was diagnosed with the disease in 2019, and they returned to Ann Arbor so she could receive treatment at The University of Michigan hospital.