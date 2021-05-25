Laurie Carr, wife of former UM coach Lloyd Carr, passes away at age 70

by

The Michigan Wolverines family has suffered a loss this afternoon.

Laurie Carr, who married former Wolverines head coach in 1994, has passed away today at the age of 70 after a battle with cancer.

Upon the couple’s move to South Carolina, Laurie was diagnosed with the disease in 2019, and they returned to Ann Arbor so she could receive treatment at The University of Michigan hospital.

