LeBron James becomes second player to score 37,000 points in NBA [Video]

Move over Kareem, you have a roommate.
On Sunday, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James became the second player (Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is the other) in NBA history to score 37,000 points in his career.
James, who is 37-years-old, is averaging 30.0 points per game this season with the Lakers.
Here is the play where James scored his 37,000th point.
Welcome to the 37K Point Club, LeBron!
Kareem is the only other member pic.twitter.com/xRbbSaZUrB
— Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) March 27, 2022
