in NBA

LeBron James becomes second player to score 37,000 points in NBA [Video]

Move over Kareem, you have a roommate.

On Sunday, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James became the second player (Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is the other) in NBA history to score 37,000 points in his career.

James, who is 37-years-old, is averaging 30.0 points per game this season with the Lakers.

Here is the play where James scored his 37,000th point.

