LeBron James gives weak excuse for bloodying up Detroit Pistons F Isaiah Stewart [Video]

By now, you have certainly seen the video of LeBron James hitting Detroit Pistons F Isaiah Stewart in the face, causing Stewart to get 8 stitches near his eye.

Following the incident, a bloodied Stewart lost his mind and went after LeBron multiple times.

The next day, the NBA suspended James for one game and Stewart for two games.

On Wednesday night, following the Lakers win over the Pacers, LeBron spoke for the first time about the incident and he had a weak excuse.

“His elbow got kind of high, it got me off balance a little bit & his elbow lifted my arm & I basically tried to swim down on him on his arm. When I swung down on his arm, he got off balance & the left side of my hand grazed his face.”

Whatever you say, LeBron.

LeBron on Stewart: "His elbow got kind of high, it got me off balance a little bit & his elbow lifted my arm & I basically tried to swim down on him on his arm. When I swung down on his arm, he got off balance & the left side of my hand grazed his face."pic.twitter.com/BhWoikaehQ — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) November 25, 2021