Location and tipoff time announced for Michigan and LSU

Sharing is caring!

The NCAA officially announced early Sunday morning the game information for the Michigan Wolverines upcoming matchup with the LSU Tigers.

Both teams are playing for a spot in the Sweet 16, and they’ll tip at 7:10 p.m. ET on Monday night at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The game will be broadcasts nationally on CBS with Andrew Catalon, Steve Lappas, and AJ Ross serving as commentators.

🏀 SECOND ROUND NEWS 🏀 We just got word … our NCAA Second Round match-up vs. No. seed LSU will be Monday, March 22 at 7:10 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium (CBS) — on the southside court#GoBlue 〽️🏀#MarchMadness#ForCompetitorsOnly pic.twitter.com/dINHpwmI1L — Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 21, 2021

The two sides collide after LSU knocked off St. Bonaventure, while Michigan had their way with Texas Southern.