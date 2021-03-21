Location and tipoff time announced for Michigan and LSU

by

Sharing is caring!

The NCAA officially announced early Sunday morning the game information for the Michigan Wolverines upcoming matchup with the LSU Tigers.

Both teams are playing for a spot in the Sweet 16, and they’ll tip at 7:10 p.m. ET on Monday night at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The game will be broadcasts nationally on CBS with Andrew Catalon, Steve Lappas, and AJ Ross serving as commentators.

The two sides collide after LSU knocked off St. Bonaventure, while Michigan had their way with Texas Southern.

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.