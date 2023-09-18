Looking ahead to Detroit Lions next opponent: Atlanta Falcons fly into Ford Field

The Atlanta Falcons are the Detroit Lions next opponent in Week 3

The bad news is that the Detroit Lions fell to 1-1 in the 2023 season following Sunday's overtime loss at Ford Field to the Seattle Seahawks. The good news is that they can put that behind them and return with a renewed effort next week when the Atlanta Falcons pay a visit to the Motor City.

The Atlanta Falcons are 2-0 following Sunday's win over Green Bay

The Falcons shocked Detroit's divisional rival in the Green Bay Packers yesterday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, rallying in the 4th quarter from a 24-12 deficit to score 13 unanswered points and win by a 25-24 final score. Thanks to their win, the Falcons have started a season with a perfect 2-0 record for the first time since 2017.

Falcons quarterback Desmond Ritter finished yesterday by completing 19 of his 32 passing attempts for a total of 237 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. Meanwhile, Bijan Robinson led Atlanta's ground attack with 19 carries for a total of 124 yards, while Drake London caught six passes for 67 total yards and a touchdown.

The Atlanta defense also suffocated any Packers offensive push in the 4th quarter.

The Lions haven't met Atlanta since 2021

For the Lions, this will be just their 6th game against the Falcons since 2012. Their most recent matchup came on December 26, 2021, which resulted in Lions fans being in a less than jolly mood thanks to Atlanta's 20-16 win.

Right now, the Lions are the 4.5-point home favorite, while the current over/under has been set at 47.

The Lions could be without running back David Montgomery; he was carted to the locker room after suffering a thigh bruise after having amassed 67 rushing yards and one touchdown on 16 carries. Detroit was also without left tackle Taylor Decker, who did not play thanks to an injury suffered in the Week 1 win over Kansas City.

For the Falcons, a familiar name to Lions fans who didn't play during their win against the Packers was former 2020 Draft selection Jeff Okudah; he suffered a foot injury in training camp. Additionally, running back Cordarrelle Patterson and linebacker Troy Andersen were also inactive.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

The Detroit Lions missed their opportunity to improve to a perfect 2-0 record, dropping a heartbreaker yesterday afternoon in overtime against the Seattle Seahawks at Ford Field. They now turn their attention to the Atlanta Falcons, who are 2-0 for the first time since 2017 after their comeback win over the Packers. The Falcons defeated the Lions by a 20-16 final score the last time the teams got together in late December of 2021. The Falcons were without more than a few key figures during yesterday's win over the Packers, including former Lions 2020 Draft pick Jeff Okudah along with Troy Anderson and Cordarrelle Patterson.

Bottom Line: Can the Lions bounce back against the Atlanta Falcons?

According to head coach Dan Campbell, the Lions were served a slice of “humble pie” against the Seahawks and brought them back down to earth after their gutsy win against the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs in Week 1 – but it could be to their advantage overall.

“I know it stings and those guys are disappointed. I’m disappointed, the staff is, but this is good,” Campbell said. “We’ll get a little humble pie here.”

Detroit can go a long way in mitigating that setback by returning with a renewed focus and effort against the Falcons at Ford Field next week. The opening kickoff is scheduled for 1:00 PM EST.