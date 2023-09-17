NFL Week 3: Detroit Lions vs. Atlanta Falcons Point Spread Released

Detroit Lions vs. Atlanta Falcons Point Spread Released

Following the Detroit Lions Week 1 win over the Kansas City Chiefs, they opened as one of the biggest favorites in the NFL for their Week 2 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. Unfortunately, the point spread meant absolutely nothing as the Seahawks looked like the better team during a 37-31 OT win at Ford Field. Up next for the Lions is another home matchup, this time against an Atlanta Falcons team that just pulled off a nice win at home over the Green Bay Packers. The opening point spread for that game has been released, and not surprisingly, the Lions are favored again.

What is the Detroit Lions Vs. Atlanta Falcons Point Spread

The opening point spread for next Sunday's game between the Lions and Falcons has been released, and, according to DraftKings, the Lions are a 4.5-point home favorite. The current over/under has been set at 47.

Why it Matters

After watching the Detroit Lions' first two games of the season, it is very apparent that the point spread means absolutely nothing in terms of which team will win or lose the game. With that being said, the bettors love this stuff, and you can bet they are already analyzing where to lay their money.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Bottom Line – Lions Favored Again

The Lions' rollercoaster ride continues, with an intriguing matchup against the Atlanta Falcons on the horizon. Despite the point spread favoring the Lions once again, we've seen that in the NFL, anything can happen on any given Sunday. It's a thrilling yet unpredictable season for Detroit, and fans and bettors alike are in for a wild ride. As the Lions gear up to face the Falcons, the only thing that's certain is uncertainty, and that's what makes every game a must-watch event. Buckle up, Lions fans – the drama is far from over!