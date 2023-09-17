Detroit Sports Nation Logo

NFL Week 3: Detroit Lions vs. Atlanta Falcons Point Spread Released

The Detroit Lions vs. Atlanta Falcons Point Spread has been released. Who are you taking against the spread?

Detroit Lions vs. Atlanta Falcons Point Spread Released

Following the Detroit Lions Week 1 win over the Kansas City Chiefs, they opened as one of the biggest favorites in the NFL for their Week 2 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. Unfortunately, the point spread meant absolutely nothing as the Seahawks looked like the better team during a 37-31 OT win at Ford Field. Up next for the Lions is another home matchup, this time against an Atlanta Falcons team that just pulled off a nice win at home over the Green Bay Packers. The opening point spread for that game has been released, and not surprisingly, the Lions are favored again.

Inside The Article
Detroit Lions vs. Atlanta Falcons Point Spread ReleasedWhat is the Detroit Lions Vs. Atlanta Falcons Point SpreadWhy it MattersTL;DR (too long didn't read)Bottom Line – Lions Favored Again
Detroit Lions vs. Atlanta Falcons Detroit Lions vs. Atlanta Falcons Point Spread

What is the Detroit Lions Vs. Atlanta Falcons Point Spread

The opening point spread for next Sunday's game between the Lions and Falcons has been released, and, according to DraftKings, the Lions are a 4.5-point home favorite. The current over/under has been set at 47.

Why it Matters

After watching the Detroit Lions' first two games of the season, it is very apparent that the point spread means absolutely nothing in terms of which team will win or lose the game. With that being said, the bettors love this stuff, and you can bet they are already analyzing where to lay their money.

Read More

David Montgomery Injury Update: Locker room comment has Detroit Lions fans concerned

Jerry Jacobs apologizes to Detroit Lions fans following OT loss to Seahawks

C.J. Gardner-Johnson says Detroit Lions are ‘never gonna win a championship' playing like they did vs. Seahawks

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. Lions' Rollercoaster Start: The Detroit Lions had fans riding high after a dominant Week 1 victory over the Chiefs. They entered Week 2 as one of the NFL's big favorites against the Seattle Seahawks, only to plummet into a disheartening 37-31 overtime loss at Ford Field. It's been a wild start for the Lions, to say the least.
  2. Facing the Falcons: Now, the Lions prepare for yet another home game, this time against the Atlanta Falcons. The Falcons are coming off a significant win over the Green Bay Packers, so they'll be no pushovers. The opening point spread indicates that the Lions are once again the favored team at Ford Field.
  3. Point Spread Paradox: In the Lions' early-season journey, one thing has become abundantly clear: point spreads seem to hold little sway over the actual outcome of the games. While bettors are poring over the numbers, the Lions have been anything but predictable on the field, making for a fascinating matchup against the Falcons.
Detroit Lions starting defense

Bottom Line – Lions Favored Again

The Lions' rollercoaster ride continues, with an intriguing matchup against the Atlanta Falcons on the horizon. Despite the point spread favoring the Lions once again, we've seen that in the NFL, anything can happen on any given Sunday. It's a thrilling yet unpredictable season for Detroit, and fans and bettors alike are in for a wild ride. As the Lions gear up to face the Falcons, the only thing that's certain is uncertainty, and that's what makes every game a must-watch event. Buckle up, Lions fans – the drama is far from over!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Share:

Subscribe to DSN News

Subscribe to DSN News to get the latest Detroit Sports news in your email daily.

More Articles From DSN

Promoted

160x300-Gear up lion's hoodie man

Get Updates And Stay Connected -Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Detroit Lions

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Pistons

College

Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 Fan Driven Media, LLC. All rights reserved.

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. 

Register Lost your password?