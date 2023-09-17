C.J. Gardner-Johnson says Detroit Lions are ‘never gonna win a championship' playing like they did vs. Seahawks

When it comes to talking the talk, there is not a single player in the NFL who does it more than Detroit Lions DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson. In fact, CJGJ has even been known to annoy of of his own teammates from time to time because he cannot help but to run his mouth. On Sunday, against the Seattle Seahawks, he talked the talk, but he did not walk the walk as the Lions lost in overtime by a score of 37-31. Following the game, Garner-Johnson spoke to reporters about the loss.

What did C.J. Gardner-Johnson say?

Gardner-Johnson is a veteran and he knows that an NFL season is long, and there is no point in putting too much stock into one loss.

“This is a marathon,” Gardner-Johnson said. “We're not worried about one loss. We're not hyping up pregame, none of that. Everybody fought hard on both sides of the ball, and the best team won today. Ain't nothing you can say, ain't nothing you can do. Just gotta do better on our end, get necessary stops, get the ball back to the offense and let them go down and score.”

“All around, from top to bottom, simple as that. We gave up 300-some yards, not good enough. We gave up 37 points, not good enough. You're never gonna win a championship that way. That's on us, as players, to go in day-by-day. Not saying we're not, just gotta day-by-day with that bad taste in our mouth, this is what it feels like.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Bottom Line: One Game At A Time

