Looking ahead to Detroit Lions next opponent: Riding into Texas to face the Dallas Cowboys

Take a glance at our preview of the NFC North champion Detroit Lions next opponent, as they ride into Texas for a matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

The Detroit Lions ended a 30-year dry spell by clinching the division crown, marking their first divisional win since 1993 with a triumphant victory over the Minnesota Vikings. This victory also marks their inaugural NFC North Division championship, previously known as the NFC Central. Despite securing a home playoff game in early 2024, the Lions aren't resting yet, still having two regular-season games ahead. Their upcoming challenge? Facing the formidable Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington next week.

The Detroit Lions clinched their 1st NFC North division title

In an intense matchup this afternoon at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, the Lions and Vikings engaged in a seesaw battle, exchanging scores. Detroit eventually gained the lead with a 1-yard touchdown catch by Amon-Ra St. Brown and a 3-yard touchdown run by Jahmyr Gibbs. The tension escalated as the Vikings surged down the field, threatening to overturn Detroit's lead. However, a game-sealing interception by Ifeatu Melifonwu on the goal line halted Minnesota's quest to take the lead late and secured home-field advantage for Detroit in the upcoming postseason.

Ifeatu Melifonwu comes up with the INTERCEPTION 🔥



The Detroit Lions have won the NFC North for the first time ever! pic.twitter.com/3OiWa6EX7I — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 24, 2023

The Dallas Cowboys are once again a formidable threat

The race for the NFC East crown remains intense between the Cowboys and their rivals, the Philadelphia Eagles, both standing strong with a 10-4 record. With the Cowboys set to face the Miami Dolphins this afternoon, their impressive performance underscores their potential as a serious contender for their first Super Bowl championship since the mid-1990s.

As of the writing of this article, the Cowboys' offense stands strong, ranking 6th overall in the NFL, averaging an impressive 368.1 yards per game. Their passing game also sits at 6th overall with an average of 251.6 yards per game, while their ground attack claims the 12th spot with an average of 116.5 yards per game.

Quarterback Dak Prescott has showcased an impressive performance in 2023, amassing 3,639 total yards, 28 touchdowns, and a mere seven interceptions. His outstanding season has placed him in discussions for the NFL's Most Valuable Player award for the regular season.

The Dallas defense continues to impress, holding a notable 6th overall ranking in the NFL by limiting opponents to an average of just 294.3 yards per game. Their aerial defense is particularly strong, allowing only 176.9 passing yards per game, showcasing their prowess in limiting opponents' passing attacks.

Should they earn a victory today at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, their record will improve to an impressive 11-4.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

The Detroit Lions have made history by clinching their first-ever NFC North championship, marking their first division win since 1993 when it was known as the NFC Central. Although securing home-field advantage in the upcoming postseason is a significant achievement, the Lions aren't easing up. Their next challenge awaits in a matchup against the formidable Dallas Cowboys. Led by MVP contender Dak Prescott, the Dallas Cowboys flaunt a formidable offense and defense, posing significant challenges for the Lions in their upcoming game.

Bottom Line: Merry Christmas, Lions fans!

Lions fans can savor the Christmas holiday with their loved ones, relishing the historic achievement of clinching a division championship for the first time since the internet became widespread. The added perk of securing home-field advantage for the postseason brings a sense of assurance and pride.

While reveling in this momentous accomplishment, fans need to stay grounded. The team still has two regular-season games ahead before the playoffs commence in early 2024. Enjoy the present success but remain focused on the immediate challenges at hand.