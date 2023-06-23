When it comes to the 2023 Detroit Lions, there are few people who are as optimistic as I am. After all, I have made it clear that I believe they are the No. 2 team in the NFC behind the Philadelphia Eagles, and a trip to the NFC Championship Game, and possibly beyond is where the Lions are headed in 2023. Apparently, NFL analyst Louis Riddick is equally optimistic about the Lions this coming season, as he also believes they will make it to the NFC title game.

Louis Riddick gives extremely bold prediction for 2023 Detroit Lions

Riddick recently appeared on ESPN's ‘Get Up', and while ranting about the Lions, he made an extremely bold prediction. Here is what Riddick had to say. (Per Kellie Rowe)

- Advertisement -

“The guy who I’d still take is Jared Goff because of the kind of synergy he has formed with offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. And when you look at Jared’s season last year–you can subjectively say, ‘Look, I don’t like the guy. Sean McVay got rid of him. He’s not a big-game performer.’ Whatever. If you look at him objectively, this guy–as far as all QB metrics–when you splice it apart, he was nailing it in every single critical category. He was top-10 in total QBR, he was second in the NFL in fourth quarter QBR. He’s top 10, top 11 in red zone QBR, third down QBR, QBR in the pocket, QBR outside the pocket. They have got it going on with Jared Goff right now.

“The passing game was very efficient, they have a top two, top three offensive line in the entire NFL. He’s got a running game he can lean on that is explosive as far as their receiving capabilities out of the backfield.

“Look, I believe Detroit is poised to make a huge, huge leap this year and be a major, major player in the postseason. And one of the primary reasons, (Mike) Greeny, is because I believe–we talk about it all the time–situations dictate player performances as much as they themselves. Jared Goff has found the situation for him now. And I think he’s going to take another step this year, and you’re going to see it manifest itself in them being in the NFC title game.”

Key Points

Optimistic Outlook: W.G. Brady and NFL analyst Louis Riddick share a positive view of the 2023 Detroit Lions, believing they are a top team in the NFC and have the potential for a deep playoff run.

Bold Prediction: Riddick boldly predicts that the Lions, led by quarterback Jared Goff and offensive coordinator Ben Johnson's synergy, will reach the NFC Championship Game due to Goff's impressive performance in critical quarterback metrics.

Factors for Success: Riddick highlights Goff's strong metrics, the team's efficient passing game, a talented offensive line, and an explosive running game as key factors contributing to the Lions' potential success in the upcoming season.

This is not the first time Riddick has praised the Lions

This is not the first time that Riddick has gone on an epic rant about the Lions, as he also spoke highly about them back in May.

Click below or HERE to watch Riddick's rant.