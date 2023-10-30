Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Lucas Raymond stuns with OT winner [Video]

Lucas Raymond stuns with OT winner, capping the Red Wings comeback over the Islanders!

Detroit Red Wings F Lucas Raymond stuns the Islanders by scoring the overtime winner!

The situation seemed grim for the Detroit Red Wings tonight at UBS Arena in Long Island when the New York Islanders managed to score a shorthanded goal late in the 2nd period and added another goal early in the 3rd, giving them a 2-0 lead. However, what unfolded was an exciting, see-saw battle that eventually led to the Red Wings clinching a 4-3 overtime victory, thanks to a Lucas Raymond goal in the extra session.

Lucas Raymond stuns

The Red Wings stormed back in the 3rd period

Trailing by two goals, the Red Wings continually faced frustration as Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin consistently denied their scoring attempts. However, Detroit's fortunes took a turn when Daniel Sprong, Jake Walman, and J.T. Compher quickly found the back of the net, opening the floodgates for the team.

The Red Wings' lead didn't hold for long, as Islanders forward Bo Horvat equalized the score at 4-4 with a power play goal. This set the stage for overtime, where, shortly after an impressive save by Sorokin denied sniper Alex DeBrincat, Compher played a pivotal role by setting up Raymond for the game-winning goal:

Tonight's box score:

Lucas Raymond stuns,Detroit Red Wings

Up next: Division Battle at Little Caesars Arena

The Red Wings are now heading back home to Little Caesars Arena to take on the Florida Panthers, who advanced all the way to the Stanley Cup Final last spring before ultimately falling to the Vegas Golden Knights.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Share:

More Articles From DSN

Promoted

160x300-Gear up lion's hoodie man

Get Updates And Stay Connected -Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Detroit Lions

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Pistons

College

Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 Fan Driven Media, LLC. All rights reserved.

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. 

Register Lost your password?