Lucas Raymond stuns with OT winner [Video]

Detroit Red Wings F Lucas Raymond stuns the Islanders by scoring the overtime winner!

The situation seemed grim for the Detroit Red Wings tonight at UBS Arena in Long Island when the New York Islanders managed to score a shorthanded goal late in the 2nd period and added another goal early in the 3rd, giving them a 2-0 lead. However, what unfolded was an exciting, see-saw battle that eventually led to the Red Wings clinching a 4-3 overtime victory, thanks to a Lucas Raymond goal in the extra session.

The Red Wings stormed back in the 3rd period

Trailing by two goals, the Red Wings continually faced frustration as Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin consistently denied their scoring attempts. However, Detroit's fortunes took a turn when Daniel Sprong, Jake Walman, and J.T. Compher quickly found the back of the net, opening the floodgates for the team.

The Red Wings' lead didn't hold for long, as Islanders forward Bo Horvat equalized the score at 4-4 with a power play goal. This set the stage for overtime, where, shortly after an impressive save by Sorokin denied sniper Alex DeBrincat, Compher played a pivotal role by setting up Raymond for the game-winning goal:

Tonight's box score:

Up next: Division Battle at Little Caesars Arena

The Red Wings are now heading back home to Little Caesars Arena to take on the Florida Panthers, who advanced all the way to the Stanley Cup Final last spring before ultimately falling to the Vegas Golden Knights.