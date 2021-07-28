Luke Glendening explains ‘tough’ decision to leave Red Wings

He’s a Michigan native, attended the University of Michigan, and only suited up for the Detroit Red Wings during his NHL career. But now, forward Luke Glendening is ready for a new challenge.

He agreed to a free-agent deal earlier today with the Dallas Stars, departing Detroit after 554 career games in the Motor City. And needless to say, leaving the only NHL team he’s ever known wasn’t an easy call.

“It was probably one of the toughest decisions of my life, leaving what I’ve known, what’s been comfortable to me,” he said. “But you never know if you don’t try.”

“Going to miss the people, fans in Detroit. I’ve created some unbelievable friendships. I grew up in Grand Rapids, so to have my friends and family be so close was great, but really excited for this opportunity in Dallas. It’s something I couldn’t pass up on.”

Originally signed as an undrafted free-agent out of the University of Michigan in 2012, Glendening has established himself as one of the more underrated defensive forwards in the NHL today. This past season, he tallied six goals with nine assists.

