Maple Leafs blow 3-1 series lead, drop Game 7 to Montreal Canadiens

Death, taxes, and the Toronto Maple Leafs choking in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
The trend continued tonight, as the Montreal Canadiens defeated the Leafs at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto by a 3-1 final score in Game 7 of their Round 1 Stanley Cup Playoffs series, ensuring that the Maple Leafs still have yet to win a series since YouTube was invented.
Toronto enjoyed a 3-1 series advantage, and once again, could not close the deal.
The @CanadiensMTL advance to round 2 defeating @MapleLeafs 3-1 in Game 7https://t.co/MAUHxwjyZh pic.twitter.com/OHOWfYW9cK
— Hockey Night in Canada (@hockeynight) June 1, 2021