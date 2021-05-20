Maple Leafs captain John Tavares stretchered off ice after scary injury [Video]

Sharing is caring!

The first playoff series between the Original 6 rival Toronto Maple Leafs and Montreal Canadiens has already gotten off to a scary start.

Maple Leafs captain John Tavares was accidentally struck in the head by the knee of Canadiens forward Corey Perry, causing Tavares immediate distress. Team trainers soon motioned for additional help as it was clear that Tavares was seriously hurt.

Man that is a scary situation for Tavares. Hope he’s alright pic.twitter.com/jESpFCatW6 — Nick Maraldo (@nickmaraldo) May 21, 2021

Thankfully, Tavares was seen giving a thumbs up gesture as he was carted off the ice.